There are long traffic delays in Lee due to a crash at the junction of Burnt Ash Hill and Westhorne Avenue.

An armed response Police vehicle has hit the traffic island.

An investigation has been launched by the Met Police.

Those involved aren’t believed to be any serious injured.

It is not clear if the the vehicle was answering an emergency call

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.

The Met Police have bene approached for comment