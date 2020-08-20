Police launch murder following the death of a man in Lambeth

murder investigation is underway following the death of a man in Lambeth.

Police were called at approximately 5.55pm on Thursday, 20 August to reports of a fight in the vicinity of Overton Road, SW9.

Officers, London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance all attended the scene.

One man – believed aged in his 20s – was found suffering stab injuries in Overton Road. He was taken to hospital where he remains; his condition is not life threatening.

A second man – believed aged in his 20s – was also found suffering stab injuries in Wynne Road, SW9. He was taken to hospital for treatment but died there at 8.53pm.

Enquiries are underway to locate and inform his next of kin.

An overturned car was found in nearby Marcella Road, SW9 and is being linked to this incident.

Crime scenes remain in place.

No arrests; enquiries into the circumstances continue.

A section 60 has been put in place covering the postcode areas of SW9, SW4, SW8, SE11 and SE5 – this expires at 09:00hrs on Friday, 21 August.

Anyone with information that could assist police at this early stage is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 5998/20Aug