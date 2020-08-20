Serial shoplifter in Whitstable remanded

A suspected Whitstable thief is to appear in court charged with 10 shoplifting offences.

Following an investigation by Kent Police, Laura Foreman, 29, of St Andrew’s Close, Whitstable was charged on Tuesday 18 August 2020 with stealing food worth a combined estimated total of £550, from the Co-op and Tesco stores in the town. The offences are alleged to have taken place between 21 July and 15 August.

Ms Foreman was remanded in custody and due to appear via virtual link at Medway Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 19 August.