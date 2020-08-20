Sussex Police are appealing for information to an assault in Rustington.

Officers received reports of an altercation involving between six and eight young men on the beach front near Sea Lane and around 8pm on Monday (17 August).

One of the men is believed to have been knocked unconscious and was driven away in a white Ford Focus.

A couple of hours later, police then received a report of a van being set alight in Ascot Way, and a burglary at a property in Ashton Gardens. Police believe the three incidents could be linked.

A 23-year-old man from Rustington was arrested on suspicion on violent disorder and he remains in custody at this time.

A 28-year-old man from Littlehampton was arrested on suspicion of drink driving, driving while disqualified, taking a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent, violent disorder, burglary and criminal damage. He remains in custody at this time.

Officer are appealing for anyone who witnessed the assault, criminal damage to the van or burglary to make contact with the police. Information to assist the investigation can be reported either online or call 101 quoting reference 1438 of 17/08.