Two suspected burglars charged after incidents near Canterbury

Two suspected burglars have appeared in court following a series of incidents in the Canterbury area.

Paul Ellis, 46, of Hersden, is charged with six counts of burglary between June and August 2020.

The alleged offences are said to have taken place in Wingham, Preston, Canterbury, Faversham and Sturry, with cash, jewellery and ornaments allegedly stolen.

Mr Ellis is also charged with driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, driving without insurance and driving while using a mobile phone in Canterbury on Tuesday 18 August.

He is also charged with assaulting an emergency worker in Canterbury on the same day.

Dean Bushell, 34, also of Hersden, is charged with three counts of burglary, relating to incidents in Wingham and Preston on Thursday 6 August.

Both men appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 20 August and Mr Ellis was remanded in custody to appear before Canterbury Crown Court on Monday 21 September.