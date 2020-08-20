Two teenagers have been jailed after they were caught with a firearm, ammunition and a zombie knife when the mini-cab they were travelling in was stopped by specialist officers. Patrick Santos, 19, of Rose Lane, Romford, was sentenced to a total of five years’ detention in a Young Offender’s Institution at Croydon Crown Court on Wednesday, 19 August. His co-defendant, Jordan Carr, 18, of Palmerston Road, Enfield, was sentenced to a total of one year’s detention in a Young Offender’s Institution. The judge also granted a Criminal Behaviour Order, which states the defendants should not be in a public place in England and Wales with each other. The terms of the order are in place for four years. Santos pleaded guilty to possession of a prohibited weapon and being in possession of ammunition for a firearm without certificate at the same court on Wednesday, 13 May. Carr pleaded guilty to possession of a pointed/bladed article in a public place at the same court on Friday, 17 April. The court heard that at 22:10hrs on Thursday, 19 March, officers from Specialist Crime, with the assistance of armed officers, stopped a mini-cab on Tilley Lane in Epsom, as part of an investigation into firearm offences. The two rear seat passengers were detained by officers. One of them, Santos, immediately told officers that he had a gun in his pocket. He was searched by an officer who found a revolver in his jacket pocket along with ammunition in a plastic bag. The other passenger, Carr, was also searched and a zombie knife and a sheaf were found in his waistband. They were taken to a south London police station where both defendants replied ‘no comment’ to all the questions put to them. They were both charged on Friday, 20 March and later convicted as above. The convictions were a result of an investigation by Specialist Crime officers. Detective Inspector Glenn Butler, from Specialist Crime, said: “As a result of this investigation, two dangerous weapons have been taken off the streets. These weapons could have easily gone on to seriously injure, or even kill, somebody. “Weapons such as these have absolutely no place on our streets. Bearing down on violent crime continues to be the Met’s top priority and officers are committed to taking dangerous weapons off the streets. We will continue to crackdown on criminals and bring them to justice, but we cannot tackle this issue alone. “I would urge anyone who has information about someone carrying a weapon or about a crime to get in touch. We have recovered a number of weapons directly as a result of community intelligence. Please help us keep London safe.” If you have information about someone you suspect to be involved in criminal activity and you do not want to speak to police, please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.