A “loving and caring” 23-year-old who died after being hit by a van as he walked alongside the A2 near Gravesend has been named.

Matthew Russell, from Gravesend, was hit by a white Vauxhall Movano at 11.25pm on Monday on the London-bound side.

Matt was so loving and caring, full of energy, ready to help anybody and most of all he was always up for a laugh.

“This will be one of the most precious things I will never forget about him.

“To think he was with us early Monday evening having a lovely dinner and some drinks to then be gone late Monday evening is devastating for us all.

“Matthews death was a tragic accident and he was honestly just in the wrong place at the wrong time!

“Of course Matt had so many loved ones, friends etc so his passing has had a massive affect on his partner, family and friends that loved him very much.”

Despite the efforts of ambulance services, Mr Russell was confirmed dead at the scene.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to help their investigation into the fatal collision.

The Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) say they would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the man or the vehicle in the moments before the collision.

They would also like to hear from anyone who may have dash cam footage which might assist enquiries.

Anyone with information should call the SCIU appeal line on 01622 798538 quoting AH/JW/73/20.