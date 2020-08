A man has been charged with perverting the course of justice and wasting police time.

Jamal Thomas, 23 is due to appear this afternoon video video link at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court.

It follows an incident in which it was reported that a car with a child inside been stolen in Beckton Triangle E6 at 12.18pm on 20 August.

The vehicle was later found and the child concerned was located safe and well elsewhere