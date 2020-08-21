A man who attempted to pull a handbag from a woman before stealing her purse and phone has been jailed.

Police were called to Newark Northgate Retail Park at around 2pm on Monday 20 July to the report and immediately investigated the area.

It is believed that the man had been detained by members of the public before breaking free and fleeing the scene.

A CCTV sweep of the area identified Terry Williams, 40, of Yorke Drive, Newark as a suspect and he was subsequently arrested and charged with robbery the following day.

Yesterday (20 August), he pleaded guilty to robbery at Nottingham Crown Court and was jailed for two years and two months.

Police Constable India Woodrow, who led the investigation, said: “Nottinghamshire Police takes robbery very seriously and will investigate all reports made to the force.

“This incident will have undoubtedly been terrifying for the victim and I commend her bravery throughout.