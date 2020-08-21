A teenager who threatened two young skateboarders with a kitchen knife has been sent to a Young Offenders Institute.

Steven Bennett, 19, from Croxteth in Liverpool, began his attack on the two 21-year-old men after they’d been skateboarding in the car park of a supermarket in Old Swan on 23 June 2020.

He had shouted abuse at them from the window of his friend’s flat in Killarney Road, as they made their way home around 11.15pm.

The next thing the two young men knew, Bennett was running at them with a kitchen knife. He was screaming at them and waving the knife towards them, making slashing movements.

The victims managed to duck out of the way and thankfully managed to avoid serious injury. In victim personal statements, both of the men described how they feared for their lives during the attack.

The two victims got away and reported the ordeal to the police who arrested Bennett at the flat the next day.

Steven Bennett pleaded guilty to two counts of threatening another with an offensive weapon and today, 20 August 2020, at Liverpool Crown Court, Bennett was sentenced to 18 months in a Young Offenders Institute.

District Crown Prosecutor Victoria Colvin, of CPS Mersey Cheshire, said: “This attack has left these two young men traumatised and understandably fearful of going out.

“This incident was utterly deplorable and the motive for Bennett’s attack is unfathomable.

“Carrying a knife or an offensive weapon in a public place is a serious offence. However, this incident is particularly shocking due to the fact that the knife was repeatedly thrust towards the two innocent victims.

“The Crown Prosecution Service applied to the court for Special Measures to be applied so that the victims would not have to face the defendant if a trial had taken place.