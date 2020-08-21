A dangerous driver who knocked down and killed a pedestrian before setting fire to the car to destroy forensic evidence has been jailed.

Nathan Clifton was driving a red Peugeot 207 along Frith Road in Dover on Saturday 9 November 2019 when he collided with Michael Evans.

Clifton didn’t stop at the scene and destroyed the car later that day. Mr Evans, 53, suffered multiple injuries and died at the scene.

Clifton was later tracked down and arrested and admitted multiple offences at a court hearing on Tuesday 18 August 2020.

The 29-year-old, formerly of Shipmans Way, Dover, was brought before Canterbury Crown Court on Friday 21 August and jailed for six and a half years.

Witnesses reported seeing the Peugeot travelling at what they estimated was up to 60mph in nearby streets at around the time of the accident.

Mr Evans was crossing Frith Road when he was knocked down by the car, which was owned by an associate of Clifton’s.

Clifton failed to stop after the collision or report it to the police and instead drove to an allotment and set fire to the car to destroy forensic evidence.

On Friday 22 November, police officers saw him driving another car in the town and attempted to stop him.

Clifton got out of that car and ran off, before being Tasered by a police officer. A knuckleduster he had discarded was found nearby.

In an interview, he later admitted colliding with Mr Evans and said he had taken cocaine and drunk alcohol at a party the night before the incident.

At court, he admitted causing death by dangerous driving, causing death by driving while disqualified, driving while disqualified, attempting to pervert the course of justice and possession of an offensive weapon.

Detective Constable Robert Fursey, Kent Police’s investigating officer, said: ‘Clifton should not have been behind the wheel on the day he knocked down and killed Mr Evans. He should certainly not have been driving dangerously through a busy town centre.

‘Instead of stopping and attempting to help Mr Evans, Clifton drove off and sought to avoid responsibility for his fatal actions.

‘The thorough investigation carried out by Kent Police has left him no choice but to plead guilty to multiple charges and I hope his jailing will give the victim’s family some sense that justice has been done.’