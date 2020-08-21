Drugs and knife seized in Knife crack down in Dartford

Drugs and a knife were seized as part of a planned operation in Dartford. Kent Police officers worked with the Metropolitan Police and British Transport Police at Dartford Train Station on 14 August 2020, along with Police dogs Max and Piper, who also provided assistance.

During the operation cocaine and cannabis were seized, along with a knife.

A purse reported stolen was also recovered from a man who is believed to have used the bank cards inside to buy clothing. Following on from the activity, Timothy Coyne, 35, of John Wilson Street, Woolwich, was charged with possession of a bladed article in a public place and possession of cannabis. He was bailed to appear at Medway Magistrates’ Court on 22 September. Randy Carr, 45, of Middleway, Sittingbourne, was also charged with possession of cocaine and possession of cannabis. He was bailed to appear at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on 25 September. A 25-year-old man from London was additionally arrested on suspicion of theft. He has been released pending further enquiries. Three people were also given warnings for cannabis use. Community Safety Unit Inspector Sarah Rivett said: ‘Joint working with our partners such as this help us to gather intelligence and reinforces our commitment to protecting the public from criminal activity. ‘This was a successful operation which not only saw some arrests being made but also provided a lot of intelligence to officers helping to further police investigations.’