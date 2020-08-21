Information is sought to help locate a man who has been reported missing from Northflee

Information is sought to help locate a man who has been reported missing from Northfleet.

Stephen Mills was reported missing having last been seen by relatives in the London Road area of the town at around 1pm on Thursday 20 August 2020.

He is however believed to have travelled to the Stanhope Road area of Swanscombe on the evening of 20 August.

The 41-year-old is described as being around 5ft 11ins tall with a medium build.

He was last seen wearing a dark coloured jumper, grey tracksuit bottoms and dark coloured trainers.

Stephen may appear confused or distressed and could be using an outbuilding, like a shed or garage, for shelter.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Stephen is asked to call Kent Police on 101 quoting 21-0004.