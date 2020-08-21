Man arrested for wasting police time after stolen A3 with child onboard

A man has been arrested on suspicion of wasting police time after falsely reporting that a young child was inside a stolen car.
Police appealed for the whereabouts of the white Audi A3 earlier today (Thurs), fearing that the youngster was inside.
The vehicle was last seen today in Newham, east London, at around 12.20pm.
Officers have since announced the young child has been found safe at another location.
Scotland Yard tweeted: “Thank you for your retweets. The white Audi we appealed for has been found and the child located safe and well elsewhere.
“We’re establishing the circumstances of the report.”
The man, aged 23, has been arrested on suspicion of wasting police time, perverting the course of justice, and causing a public nuisance.