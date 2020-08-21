Man arrested over Islington fatal shooting

Detectives investigating the fatal shooting of 27-year-old Billy McCullagh have arrested a man on suspicion of murder.

The 32-year-old man was arrested at an address in Islington this morning (Friday, 21 August).

A murder investigation was launched on 16 July after Billy was found with a fatal gunshot injury in Windrush Road, NW10, shortly after 3am.

A 19-year-old man and a 24-year-old were arrested on suspicion of murder on Thursday, 16 July. They have been bailed to return to a date in October.

A post-mortem examination was held on Friday, 17 July and the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the chest.