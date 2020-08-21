Man stabbed outside Westferry DLR station Police say no arrests have been made

A man has been stabbed by a gang youths outside Westferry DLR station tonight (Thursday).
Police say they were called at around 7.40pm tonight to reports of a fight in West India Dock Road, E14.
A spokesman fr the Met Police said: “Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and found a man, believed aged in his 20s, suffering a stab injury.
“His condition is not life threatening.
“No arrests; enquiries into the circumstances continue.
“Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to call 101 and quote CAD7066/20Aug.
Police appealed for information from anyone who may know anything about the incident.