Man stabbed outside Westferry DLR station Police say no arrests have been made

August 21, 2020
A man has been stabbed by a gang  youths  outside Westferry DLR station tonight (Thursday).

Police say they were called at around 7.40pm tonight to reports of a fight in West India Dock Road, E14.

A spokesman  fr the Met Police said: “Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and found a man, believed aged in his 20s, suffering a stab injury.

 

“His condition is not life threatening.

“No arrests; enquiries into the circumstances continue.

“Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to call 101 and  quote CAD7066/20Aug.

 

Police appealed for information from anyone who may know anything about the incident.