Man violently assaulted at Grimsby railway station

Officers investigating a violent assault on a man at Grimsby railway station have today released a CCTV image in connection.

At around 7.15pm on Tuesday 21 July, a man sitting on the platform is approached by two other men. It is reported one of the men started to kick and punch the man, before throwing him onto the tracks, where he hits his head on the rail.

The victim manages to get back on the platform, but the two men continue to threaten him and throw stones towards him.

Officers believe the men in the CCTV image may have information that could help their investigation.

If you recognise them, contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40.