Man who went on the rampage in Ashford appears in Court

A suspect has appeared in court charged with causing damage in Ashford town centre.

Kent Police was called to High Street, shortly before 6am on Wednesday 19 August 2020, following reports of a disturbance, where doors to a premises had been damaged.

Lloyd Roberts, 42, of High Street in Ashford, was charged with possession of a knife in a public place, attempted criminal damage of a bench, criminal damage of a building and using violence to secure entry to a premises.

He appeared at Medway Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 20 August and was bailed to attend Maidstone Magistrates’ Court on Friday 18 September.