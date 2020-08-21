“ Mum’s injuries are ongoing, some of which will never heal.“ as man is jailed

The family of a man killed in a fatal collision near Bere Regis have paid tribute to their loved one as it was confirmed the driver responsible would be spending eight years in prison.

Adrian Miroslaw Wojciechowski, aged 29 and formerly of Yeend Close, West Mosely in Surrey, was convicted in his absence of a charge of causing death by dangerous driving and three offences of causing serious injury by dangerous driving after he failed to attend a trial at Bournemouth Crown Court in November 2019.

The offences related to a collision on the A35 Puddletown bypass on the afternoon of Saturday 14 July 2018 involving a BMW being driven by the defendant and a Land Rover Freelander being driven by 49-year-old David Grant-Jones.

Jurors in the trial heard evidence that Wojciechowski’s BMW had been witnessed driving at speeds estimated as in excess of 100mph shortly before the collision.

As a result of the collision, Mr Grant-Jones sustained serious injuries and was very sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

His wife Heather also sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment. The defendant and his two passengers also required hospital treatment for injuries.

A blood sample from Wojciechowski revealed the presence of Delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol – a primary active component of cannabis – at a level of three microgrammes per litre of blood. The legal limit is two microgrammes per litre of blood.

Following enquiries and liaison with the International Crime Coordination Centre, Wojciechowski was subsequently arrested in Poland in December 2019.

Following a judicial process in Poland, it has now been confirmed that – under a process known as a transfer of sentence under the Extradition Act – he will not be returned to the United Kingdom to serve his sentence and will remain in prison in his native country for the offences.

The Polish equivalent of causing death by dangerous driving carries a maximum prison sentence of eight years and it has been adjudicated that Wojciechowski will remain in prison until March 2028.

Following confirmation of the jail term, David Grant-Jones’ family paid tribute to him and said they wanted to extend their heartfelt thanks to all the emergency services personnel who attended the scene, members of the public who stopped and assisted and those who gave their time to attend court and give evidence as well as members of the jury for their attention and careful deliberation during the trial. They also said they wanted to thank the police investigation team and particularly their family liaison officer Police Constable Mark Palmer and lead investigator Sergeant Fern Graham.

David’s wife Heather said: “Dave was a kind, loving, generous man. He was a brilliant dad to both our son Kristian and my two children Nick and Kerry, who he loved as if they were his own.

“I knew how lucky I was to have him in my life. Dave was my life.

“Dave’s main goal in life was to make his family happy, something he achieved every single day.

“He was a hard-working and funny man who had a wonderful knack of cheering up any situation with his silly jokes or smiley face.”

David’s step-daughter Kerry Arnold added: “Dad and Mum were planning their retirement and they had so much ahead of them.

“Dad was 49 years old. His life was cruelly taken away and him and our mum have been denied their happy future together.

“They were soul mates, each other’s world, our world.

“Mum’s injuries are ongoing, some of which will never heal.”

The family added that they accept they will not get to look Wojciechowski in the eye and tell him what he had taken from them but they were grateful he would serve his prison term and not pose a risk to anyone else during that period.