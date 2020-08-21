Police are appealing for information after two men were attacked in Southend last night, leaving them in a life-threatening condition in hospital.

Officers responded at around 11.30pm yesterday to reports of an incident in London Road in central Southend.

Members of the public flagged down police officers near to the Odeon Cinema after a man was found injured.

Police continued a search of the area and found a second man with a serious injury close to College Way.

A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm and possession of drugs.

A 24-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a knife, possession of firearms offences, assault causing actual bodily harm and assault causing grievous bodily harm.

A 22-year-old man has also been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, possession with intent to steal drugs, robbery and assault causing grievous bodily harm.

They all remain in custody for questioning.

Police are currently guarding the crime scenes in London Road and College Way and ask the public to avoid these areas.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Essex Police quoting incident 1542 of 20/08 or you can report information online on their website.