Seven people have been charged in connection with an alleged conspiracy to facilitate illegal immigration.

Kent Police detectives executed a warrant at a property in East Ham, London, in March 2019 after receiving information linking it to the production of false passports and birth certificates.

The warrant stemmed from the stopping of a car at the Port of Dover the previous October, which was found to be transporting three people who had been living in the UK illegally.

The following suspects were charged ahead of a hearing at Canterbury Crown Court on Monday 17 August 2020.

Zakirhusain Shaikh, 47, of Harewood Street, Leicester, charged with conspiring to facilitate illegal immigration and possession of criminal property;

Sureiyabanu Shaikh, 49, of Katherine Road, East Ham, charged with possession of criminal property.

Riyazuddin Shaikh, 23, of Katherine Road, East Ham, charged with conspiring to facilitate illegal immigration and possession of criminal property;

Sarfuddin Shaikh, 24, of Katherine Road, East Ham, charged with conspiring to facilitate illegal immigration and possession of criminal property;

Sirazuddin Shaikh, 21, of Katherine Road, East Ham, charged with conspiring to facilitate illegal immigration and possession of criminal property;

Irfan Mohammed, 26, of North Hyde Road in Hayes, London, charged with conspiring to facilitate illegal immigration and possession of criminal property;

Abdul Shaikh, 62, of Katherine Road, East Ham, charged with conspiring to facilitate illegal immigration;

All were released on bail ahead of their next court appearance in December.