Swimmer found dead in Dover Harbour after search

A man who went missing during a swim in Dover harbour on Thursday has been found dead by rescue workers.

A coastguard helicopter, an RNLI lifeboat and Coastguard search and rescue teams were called after the man went missing on Thursday afternoon.

The alarm was raised after the man was seen jumping into the water

A wide area search was carried out using the helicopter and search teams both on and off the water.

A spokesman said: “Kent Police was called at 12.35pm following concern for a man in the sea near Marine Parade, Dover.

“Officers attended to assist the UK coastguard in searching the area.

“A body of a man in his 20s was found on the beach.

“His death is not being treated as suspicious and a report is being prepared for the coroner.”