Teenager charged with murder of Mohammed Mirza from Ilford

Detectives investigating the death of 19-year-old Mohammed Mirza in Ilford last November have charged a teenage boy with his murder.

The 16-year-old was charged on Friday, 21 August and is due to appear at Barkingside Juvenile Court on that date.

Mohammed died after police were called to reports of a stabbing in Fullwell Avenue, IG5, in November 2019.

Previously, Shariq Khan 21 was charged with murder and possession of a knife. He is remanded in custody and is due to appear at the Old Bailey for a pre-trial hearing on Monday, 28 September.