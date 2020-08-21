Two arrested after two men are seriously hurt In Rochester

Witnesses are being sought to a serious assault in Rochester after two men reported being injured.

Kent Police was called to London Road, Rochester, at 7.45pm on 20 August 2020 to a report that a man had forced his way into a flat and assaulted two men inside.

One of the victims received facial injuries consistent with slash wounds.

The offender is then alleged to have ran out of the property towards Northcote Road playing fields before he attempted to steal a vehicle from a motorist.

The victim fought the suspect off and during the altercation also received injuries consistent with a slash wound. The offender then ran away from the scene.

Officers attended along with South East Coast Ambulance Service and the three victims were taken to a local hospital to be treated for injuries not deemed life threatening.

As part of enquiries officers have arrested a 35-year-old man from Chatham on suspicion of grievous bodily harm. A 19-year-old woman from Strood has also been arrested on suspicion of obstructing a police officer. Both remain in custody pending further enquiries

The offender is described as a white man, around 6ft tall and very slim. He had a shaved head, with a tattoo on his neck.

He was wearing blue jeans, a blue zipped up jacket with a white polo top underneath and a navy blue baseball cap.

Officers are appealing for witnesses who may have seen the incident, have CCTV or dash cam footage or have any further information which may assist the investigation.

Anyone with information should call Kent Police on 01474 366149 quoting reference 46/147992/20.