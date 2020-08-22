A 15-year-old girl has died in a RIB accident in Marchwood Marina, Netley

Police are working alongside the Coastguard and Marine Accident Investigation Branch following a collision between a RIB and a buoy in Marchwood Marina, Netley, at around 10.10am this morning (22 August).

Twelve people who were on board were subsequently taken to hospital.

Sadly, one of the passengers, a 15-year-old girl, was pronounced dead in hospital.

The girl’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers from Hampshire Constabulary.