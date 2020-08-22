A 15-year-old girl has died in a RIB accident in Marchwood Marina, Netley

Police are working alongside the Coastguard and Marine Accident Investigation Branch following a collision between a RIB and a buoy in Marchwood Marina, Netley, at around 10.10am this morning (22 August).
Twelve people who were on board were subsequently taken to hospital.
Sadly, one of the passengers, a 15-year-old girl, was pronounced dead in hospital.
The girl’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers from Hampshire Constabulary.
Enquiries into the circumstances remain ongoing, and police would ask anyone who witnessed the incident, or perhaps captured footage of it, to please contact police immediately on 101, quoting incident 554 of today’s date.