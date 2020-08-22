A burglar who stole around £10,000 worth of devices from a phone shop and tried to break into another store has been jailed

A burglar who stole around £10,000 worth of devices from a phone shop and tried to break into another store has been sentenced to two years, ten months in prison.

Ian Shakespeare, formerly of Beckley Road, Broxtowe admitted breaking into the Mobile Lab in Nottingham Road, Stapleford at around 3.25am on Thursday 9 May 2019.

The 39-year-old was caught on CCTV taking more than 100 items which belonged to customers who had sent them in for repair.

He was identified on CCTV by an officer who recognised him.

Shakespeare also admitted attempting to break into Emobile shop in Alfreton Road, Radford at around 3.15am on 27 May. He had been disturbed by a member of the public and apprehended by a firearms officer leaving the scene. He also pleaded guilty to possession of an offensive weapon having been found carrying a sledgehammer.

He was sentenced on Thursday 20 August at Nottingham Crown Court and received two years, four months for the Stapleford burglary and a further six months for the Radford attempted burglary.

Police Sergeant Alison Bryan said: “Shakespeare caused a lot of upset to the business owner and the many victims affected who had their items stolen.”

“We’re glad we were able to identify who was responsible for this crime and that he has now been held to account for his crimes.

“It’s completely unacceptable to invade a business and steal from the owners and we won’t tolerate burglary offences in Nottinghamshire.”