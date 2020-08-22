 A man has been charged after a loaded firearm was recovered by officers from the Met’s Violent Crime Taskforce in Harrow – UKNIP
BREAKING Harrow LONDON

August 22, 2020
A man has been charged after a loaded firearm was recovered by officers from the Met’s Violent Crime Taskforce in Harrow.

Abdulahi Yusuf – 21  of Goodwill Drive, Harrow was charged on Friday, 21 August with:

– possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life;
– possession of ammunition without a certificate;
– possession of a prohibited weapon.

He will appear in custody via video link at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, 22 August.

Three other men – all aged 21 – who were arrested have been bailed pending further enquiries to a date in mid-September.

This following a stop by officers from the Met’s Violent Crime Taskforce at around 9.30pm  on Thursday, 20 August in Rayners Lane, Harrow