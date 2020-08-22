A woman has been sentenced to nine months in prison after officers found a gun hidden behind the oven in her home.

A search warrant was carried out in Muriel Street in Bulwell at around 10.30am on 11 November 2019.

Officers came across the secret compartment as they began searching a cupboard next to the oven and noted that the occupant, Hannah Howley, 37, became visibly nervous.

Officers removed the oven and recovered the wooden box which contained a dismantled double barreled shotgun with cartridges and cleaning equipment.

Howley was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and subsequently charged.

She pleaded guilty to the offence and was sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court on Thursday 20 August 2020.Detective Inspector Ruby Burrow said: “Howley admitted owning this firearm and so knew she was breaking the law by doing so.

“It is our belief that she was storing it to insight fear into other members of the public.