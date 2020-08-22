Amazon Scam Alert as scammer ringing Amazon customers and tricking them into handing over their personal details

SCAMMERS are ringing Amazon customers and tricking them into handing over their personal details.

The con is the latest attempt by thieves to steal information.

The call is transferred to a fraudster, who is posing as an Amazon worker, and tells them the purchase went through because of a “security flaw” on their computer.

They then ask the victim to give them remote access to their computer, which gives them control and allows them to steal personal information, such as passwords and bank details.

The automated call supposedly from Amazon says your account will be debited tomorrow

When you haven’t even ordered had anything.

Callers number is 0113169155. When the number called back says the number is not in service.

Amazon will never cold-call customers, nor ask for remote computer access or payment over the phone.

“Do not give any details to the caller, and always verify directly with Amazon by logging into your official account and contacting customer support. “

If you think you’ve been a victim of fraud, report it to Action Fraud.