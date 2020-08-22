Detectives are urgently trying to trace witnesses in connection with a homophobic attack in Stamford Hill.

Police were called at 1am on Sunday, 26 July following reports of a homophobic assault and robbery near the junction of Seven Sisters Road and Amhurst Park.

Officers attended the scene and spoke with the victim, a man in his 20s, who had suffered minor injuries and had his headphones stolen.

The victim was walking across the junction when he was approached by two men who began shouting homophobic abuse before physically assaulting him.

The men are both described as white and in their mid-20s. One man is believed to be around 5ft 6ins tall, with a beard and was wearing a green baseball cap at the time.

The other man is believed to be approximately 6ft 2ins tall with curly blond or ginger hair, and was wearing a leather jacket with a T-shirt underneath.

Once the men had left the scene the victim called police.

The two men then returned and stole the victim’s headphones. They also attempted to steal his phone.

At least two people are believed to have witnessed the incident including a woman in a white car who asked the victim if he needed help. A man in the back of a passing large black car is also believed to have witnessed the incident.

No further details of these individuals are known and police urgently need to speak to them. Detectives are also seeking any other witnesses to the incident.

Detective Sergeant James Rush, said: “This was a vicious attack on the victim, all the more appalling because of the homophobic abuse the victim received. I implore any witnesses to this incident to get in touch to tell us what you saw. Any information you have no matter how small may be pivotal to our investigation. The Met stands against hate and will make every effort to trace the suspects down and hold them responsible.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police on 101, quoting CAD 580/26Jul.