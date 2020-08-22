Disgusting and sickening as children violently kick young bird towards busy road

HART Wildlife Rescue have condemned the behaviour shown by a group of children in Winchester after they were witnessed violently pushing and kicking the fledgling feral pigeon towards a road in Winchester.
HART Wildlife Rescue said:
“Luckily a kind member of the public saw what was happening and intervened and then gave us a call for advice following the event.
Thankfully the pigeon did not sustain any major injuries and after some rehydration fluids was happy to get a nice meal! He should soon be joining our outside aviary of young feral pigeons.”