Investigation update following incident in Sultan Road in Portsmouth

fficers investigating an incident in Sultan Road, Portsmouth, on Monday 17 August have charged a man.

It’s alleged that shortly after 2pm on Monday 17 August, a man and woman entered an address and a 39-year-old man was assaulted inside before mobile phones were stolen.

As part of this investigation, Matthew Simon James Crocket, aged 23 years, of George Street in Ryde, Isle of Wight, has been charged with robbery.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court this morning (22 August), where he was further remanded to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on 21 September.

Police are still appealing for anyone who can help us identify the woman pictured who was seen in the area at this time.