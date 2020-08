Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a fire at a house in Shalmsford Street, Canterbury.

Two fire engines attended and crews wore breathing apparatus while using hose reel jets to extinguish the flames, before using high pressured fans to clear the property of smoke.

It’s believed the fire started in accidentally in the first floor bedroom, which spread to furniture and caused smoke damage to the hallway and two other bedrooms. No casualties were reported.