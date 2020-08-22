Knifeman arrested by Armed Police in Birmingham shop Incident

Police have arrested a man minutes after it’s believed he ran into a shop in Birmingham and made threats to stab people with a knife.



Armed police were deployed to Washwood Heath Road just before 11am today (22 Aug) following reports a man entered a mini market armed with a knife.



He ran to a nearby park but was quickly tracked down by one of our police dogs and arrested at gun point.



A man understood to be aged 25 has been arrested and is being transported into custody.



Superintendent Jack Hadley, said: “This was a very dynamic incident and it was imperative we got officers to the scene to apprehend the man and protect the public.



“Thankfully no-one was hurt and the suspect was swiftly traced to a park area where he was handcuffed and arrested.”