Man remains critical after Walworth stabbing

Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following a stabbing in Walworth

Police were called by the London Ambulance Service (LAS) at 5.22pm on Friday, 21 August, to reports of a man stabbed in the area of East Street, SE17. The man is believed to have been stabbed nearby in Nursey Row Park.

The 24-year-old man was taken to hospital suffering stab injuries. He remains in hospital in a critical condition.

A crime scene remains in place. There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.

DS Rob Merrett of Central South CID: “I believe the victim was attacked by a group of up to six males armed with baseball bats and knives.

“An investigation is underway, including forensic analysis of the scene and of all available CCTV footage, in addition to house-to-house and other local enquiries.

“I urge any witnesses, anyone with information and in particular people who have mobile phone footage of the incident to come forward and speak with police if they have not already done so.”

A Section 60 order was authorised for the Walworth area following the incident and additional patrols have been put in place.

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation should call 101; reference 5940/21aug.