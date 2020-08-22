Man treated after suspected acid attack in Ilford

Police were called at 10.56pms on Friday, 21 August to reports of an injured man in Lavender Place, Ilford.

Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service and London Fire Brigade.

It’s believed the man had a substance thrown into his face by another man. He was treated at the scene by paramedics and taken to hospital. His injuries are not life-threatening.

Officers from the East Area Command Unit are investigating.

No arrests have been made and enquiries continue.

Anyone with information or footage of the incident is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 8893/21Aug.