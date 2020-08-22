 Man treated for smoke inhalation following blaze in car workshop in Stratford – UKNIP
August 22, 2020
Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters have dealt with a fire in a car workshop on Chobham Road in Stratford.

A man left the property before the Brigade arrived. He was suffering from smoke inhalation and treated at the scene.

The garage unit was badly damaged by fire and one car was gutted by the blaze.

The Brigade was called at 8.28am and the fire was under control by 9.34am  Fire crews from Stratford, Leytonstone, Leyton, Plaistow, Homerton and Poplar fire stations were at the scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation.