Officers from Gwent Police have issued a new appeal to locate missing 16-year-old Asli Fergar that also covers Portsmouth.

Asli from Newport was reported as missing on August 11.

She was last seen in the Newport area on the afternoon of Monday, August 10.

Enquiries by police so far indicate she may be in the Portsmouth area.

Asli is described as being 5 feet 5 inches tall, of medium build, with black and purple, straight, shoulder-length hair.

Asli is also urged to get in contact with police to confirm she is safe and well.