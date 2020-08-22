Officers punched in the face a third officer had his wrist broken in Ruislip

Three officers have been injured dealing with a domestic incident in Ruislip.

Police were called to Pembrook Road, Ruislip at approximately 1.36pm on Friday, 21 August, to reports of damage to a residential property.

Officers attended the location and, while they were investigating the matter, a 27-year-old man entered the property and assaulted police. A male officer and a female officer were punched in the face, suffering cuts and bruising, while a third officer had his wrist broken trying to restrain the man.

The officers were taken to hospital for treatment and have since been discharged.

A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, assault causing actual bodily harm (ABH) and three counts of assault on an emergency worker. He remains in police custody.

T/DCI Thomas Bowen of the Met’s West Area BCU said: “Police officers are ordinary people like you and your family members. They are men and women who come to work to protect London’s communities and to help those who have been victims of crime or are otherwise vulnerable.

“In this case they went to an address to support somebody who needed their assistance and were met with an appalling and entirely unacceptable level of violence.

“I want to thank the officers who dealt with this incident and their colleagues across the Met for the bravery and professionalism that they demonstrate day in and day out to protect Londoners.”