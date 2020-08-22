One stabbed in North West London blood bath

A person was stab following an incident at a property in the early hours of Saturday morning,

Armed police and Paramedics were all called to Brondesbury Park at around 3am this morning.

A large cordon was put in place and surrounding roads were placed under police guard whilst a manhunt for the knifeman was launched.

Armed officers could been seen working the street along with Police dogs. A Police helicopter from Redhill was also called in to assist with the manhunt. the attacker is still outstanding.

A spokesman for the Met Police said : Officers were called to reports of a large fight at a party in Brondesbury Park, NW2, at 02:52hrs on Saturday, 22 August. A man was taken to hospital with a stab injury. His injuries are not life-threatening. No arrests so far. Anyone with info please call 101 quoting 1223/22Aug.