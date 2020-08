Officers from Kent Police are appealing for information to locate a woman who has been reported missing from Gillingham.

Nicola Kulawsky, who is 53, has not been seen since 11.45am on Saturday, 22 August 2020 and police are concerned for her welfare.

Nicola is white, around 5ft 9ins tall and when she was last seen she was wearing blue jeans and a dark top with flowers.

If anyone can help police locate Nicola please contact 101 quoting reference 22-0779.