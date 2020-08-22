Police are searching for the ten year old West Ham supporter who has been reported missing.

The 10-year-old was last seen in the Victoria Park area in Tower Hamlets, East London.

Officers have revealed he is wearing a West Ham United football strip and are appealing for help in finding him.

The name of the boy has not been revealed, although the Metropolitan Police have shared an image of him so members of the public know what he looks like should they happen to see him.