Police charge two men for drugs offences and possession of an offensive weapon

Police have charged two men for drugs offences and possession of an offensive weapon following their arrests on Friday, 7 August and the search of a vehicle on Learner Drive in Harrow.

Ali Liban, 27 of no fixed abode was charged with possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply and possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply in contravention of section 4(1) of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971; and, possession of a pointed/bladed article, namely a ‘Rambo’ knife.

Zazai Maten, 26 of Blossom Avenue, Harrow was charged with possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply and possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply in contravention of section 4(1) of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971; and, possession of a pointed/bladed article, namely a ‘Rambo’ knife.

On Saturday, 8 August, Liban was further charged for damage to Metropolitan Police Service property.

Both men will appear at Harrow Crown Court on Monday, 7 September.