Rider escapes serious injuries after collision that occurred on the A595 in Cumbria

Police are appealing for witnesses following a road traffic collision that occurred on the A595 at Whitehead brow at around 7:30am today (Aug 22).

The incident involved a single motorbike.

The rider a 24-year-old man from Wigton suffered minor injuries. He was arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle with a proportion of a specified controlled drug over the specified limit and taking a motor vehicle without owner’s consent and remains in police custody.

Officers are particularly interested two people who were at the scene at the time of the collision.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101, email 101@cumbria.police.uk, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting log 44 of the 22nd August 2020.