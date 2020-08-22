Solane Avenue in lockdown after distressed person wanting to jump from building

Sloane Avenue Chelsea has been thrown into Police lockdown after a threat to jump from the 8th floor of a building has been by a Person on Saturday morning.

Police and fire crews from the LFB were scrambled to the road just after 10.30am. It is understood that the person is on the 8th floor of Chelsea Cloisters hotel.

A number of surrounding road have also been closed by Police to assist within dealing with the incident.

Specialists officers have been called to try and engage with the person.

The incident is still on going.

More to follow

