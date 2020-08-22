 Solane Avenue in lockdown after distressed person wanting to jump from building – UKNIP
Solane Avenue in lockdown after distressed person wanting to jump from building

August 22, 2020
Sloane Avenue Chelsea  has been thrown into Police lockdown after a threat to jump from the 8th floor of a building has been  by a Person on Saturday morning.

 

Police and  fire crews  from the LFB were scrambled to the road just after 10.30am. It is  understood that the person is on the 8th floor of Chelsea Cloisters hotel.

 

A number of surrounding road have also been closed by Police to assist within dealing with the incident.

Specialists officers have been called  to try and engage with the person.

 

The incident is still on going.

 

More to follow 

