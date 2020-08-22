Sussex Police are extremely concerned for the wellbeing of a missing 12-year-old girl.

Officers are searching for Grace Clarke, who left her house in the Hollingdean area of Brighton around 9pm on Friday (21 August).

Grace is described as white, 5’, with long dark hair and she was last seen wearing a black hooded top, black leggings and Nike sliders.

Brighton Sergeant Simon Marchant added: “We, and her family, are enormously worried about Grace and would ask her, if she is reading this, to make contact with either us, her family or a responsible adult.

“There is a possibility she may be taking shelter from the wind and the rain either in wooded areas in the Varndean or Hollingbury areas, or potentially in outhouses or sheds in people’s gardens.

“We are urging everyone to check their premises for signs of Grace and to keep an eye out for her.”

If you see Grace please dial 999 immediately.