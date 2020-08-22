Two bailed after two teenagers were robbed in Rochester

Officers are appealing for information after two valuable stunt scooters were stolen from two teenagers in Rochester.

The incident happened between 1.50pm and 2pm on Monday, 10 August 2020 at the skatepark in Church Street, Cliffe.

It is reported that three friends were using the skatepark when they were approached by two teenage boys. One of the victims was assaulted and two stunt scooters, worth £200, were stolen.

Enquiries resulted in the arrest of two boys aged 14 and 16. They have been bailed to the police station pending further investigation.

Anyone who may have been offered the scooters or has any information that may help police can call Kent Police on 01474 366149 quoting reference 46/139835/20.