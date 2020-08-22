Witnesses sought after 13-year-old was involved in serious road traffic collision in Poole

Officers investigating a serious road traffic collision in Poole are asking for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward – with one man being arrested.

The incident, which happened on Melbury Avenue, was reported at 2.27pm on Friday 21 August 2020. It involved a pedestrian, a 13-year-old local boy, and a grey Mercedes A-Class.

The boy was taken to Southampton General Hospital with life-threatening head injuries.

It was reported that the driver did not stop at the scene, but has since been located.

A 28-year-old man from Poole has been arrested on suspicion of driving offences and is helping officers with their enquiries.

Police Sergeant Rhys Griffiths, of the traffic unit, said: “I am appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision and has not already spoken to us to contact Dorset Police.

“Also, I am keen to hear from anyone who may have relevant dashcam footage or have captured the incident on their mobile phone.

“I would like to thank motorists for their patience while a road closure was in place, which was absolutely necessary to allow for an examination of the scene to be carried out.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk, via email SCIT@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting incident number 21:284.