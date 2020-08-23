Child badly burnt after stolen moped is torched in Bromley

A child has been treated for serious burns after yobs on a stolen moped crashed and set alight the machine. Emergency services were called just after 5pm on Sunday to Shaftesbury Park, Downham Bromley.

Police Paramedics and the fire service were all scrambled to the incident to find the machine well alight.

A young child was treated by Paramedics for serious burns to their body at the scene. They have since been taken to hospital for further treatment.

The Met Police have been approached for comment