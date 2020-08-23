Emergency services called to Man and his dog trapped in a van under the A20 in Sidcup

Emergency have been called to deal with a two vehicle incident incident a mini van and a car.

Fire crews were scrambled along with Police and Paramedics to Crittalls Corner on Sidcup Road just after 2pm on Sunday afternoon to reports of a man and his dog being trapped in a vehicle following a collision under the A20 near to B & Q.

Police have closed the roundabout that has caused long delays on approached to the roundabout and leaving no access to the A20.

The man is understood to have have escaped serious injury as has his dog.

The Met Police have been approached for comment